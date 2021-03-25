Murder of Eastside High School graduate Tammy Zywicki highlighted in People Magazine Investigates true crime series

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The unsolved murder of a woman who grew up in Greenville is back in the national spotlight.

People Magazine Investigates is highlighting the 1992 murder of former Eastside High School student Tammy Zywicki in a true crime series.

Her mother, Joann Zywicki, told 7News her daughter considered Greenville home, and the family is hoping new DNA technology will help bring them closure.

“It’s something that stays in your life, but it dosen’t go away,” she said.

She said her daughter was a pretty happy person who dreamed of being a professional photographer. The Zywicki family lived in Greenville for about a decade.

Zywicki disappeared on a drive through the Midwest on her way to school at Grinnell College. According to the FBI, an Illinois state trooper found her car abandoned.

“We just knew something had to be wrong that she hadn’t gotten to school,” Joann Zywicki said.

About a week later, her body was found along an interstate in rural Missouri. She had been stabbed to death, according to the FBI.

“You think of who was out there who could have done something like this to her,” Zywicki said.

According to the FBI, Tammy Zywicki’s camera and watch were missing, and possibly a soccer club patch from her days in Greenville.

People Magazine reports an Illinois State Police lieutenant told them he’s optimistic the case will be solved within the next year.

“I’m hoping that’s the way it will be solved as DNA has just really really really developed in the last year,” Zywicki said.

For her, it could be the answer to questions that have haunted her for decades.

“It would just be nice to know whether the person’s alive, whether the person’s not alive, whether they’re in jail, where they are,” she said.

Representatives for Illinois State Police did not respond to 7News’ requests for more information, but People Magazine reported police said the investigation is moving forward with recent advances in DNA technology.



TheFBI is asking anyone with information about the case to contact their local FBI field office. The South Carolina FBI field office in Columbia can be reached at 803-551-4200.

There is a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to identification of whoever is responsible for this crime.