LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up.

Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served.

The arrested subjects were charged with an array of different crimes.

A murder suspect and an attempted murder suspect were also arrested during the round-up according to police.

Police said the service of warrants is ongoing.