Murder suspect dies at hospital after found hanging in jail cell, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man charged with murder died Tuesday afternoon at the hospital. 

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, James Adam Murray was found hanging in his cell at the Greenville County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

The detention center medical staff responded and performed CPR.

EMS responded and took him to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. 

He died at about 6:10 p.m. at the hospital. 

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to the coroner’s office. 

Murray has been charged in the shooting murder of Shane Victoria Bowen. 

Thom Berry, a spokesperson with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, said they were notified of the death at the detention center and are beginning an investigation into the matter.

SLED and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the case.

