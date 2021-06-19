Murder suspect wanted after shooting in Greenwood Co., sheriff’s office says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a man wanted for murder after the death of an Upstate man Saturday morning.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said they responded to a residence on Hwy 178 South around 1:50 a.m. to a victim with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner identified the victim as Caleb Mykel Donnelly, 29, of Ninety Six.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Bryan Morgan, 30, who is wanted for murder.

Morgan was last seen on SC Hwy 178 South in the Ninety Six area of Greenwood County. Morgan is believed to be traveling on a black in color 2012 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle with SC Tag ZF72881, according to deputies.

Morgan is 5’11” and weights about 270lbs.

Morgan is considered armed and dangerous by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call the 911 or (864) 942-8600.