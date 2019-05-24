Murder victim remembered in Cherokee County Video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - An Upstate family is remembering a murder victim who would've turned 24 years old Thursday.

Montrell McMullens was among the five people shot at the Sugar Shack nightclub in Cherokee County in January.

“He was the life of our family,” said Lakisha Black, McMullens’ mother. “If we were mad at eachother he made us talk. He got us back on track. He was so special. And I'll forever let him know how special he was to me.”

Thursday, his mother and other loved ones gathered to release balloons in celebration of his birthday as they look towards the trial of his accused killer.

“Every hearing, as long as his blood his pumping through me, I'll be there,” Black said. “I'll forever fight for him. I'll never stop fighting, ever.”

Kenyon Hopper is charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Officials said he had his second court appearance Thursday and is waiting for a trial date.

