News

Murder victim remembered in Cherokee County

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

Murder victim remembered in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - An Upstate family is remembering a murder victim who would've turned 24 years old Thursday. 

Montrell McMullens was among the five people shot at the Sugar Shack nightclub in Cherokee County in January. 

“He was the life of our family,” said Lakisha Black, McMullens’ mother. “If we were mad at eachother he made us talk. He got us back on track. He was so special. And I'll forever let him know how special he was to me.” 

Thursday, his mother and other loved ones gathered to release balloons in celebration of his birthday as they look towards the trial of his accused killer. 

“Every hearing, as long as his blood his pumping through me, I'll be there,” Black said. “I'll forever fight for him. I'll never stop fighting, ever.” 

Kenyon Hopper is charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder. 

Officials said he had his second court appearance Thursday and is waiting for a trial date.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center