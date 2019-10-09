MUSC researcher discusses alternative device to vaping

(WSPA) – A professor at a South Carolina medical institute is spreading the word about an alternative to vaping.

It’s called Iquos and works by heating tobacco to simulate the same feeling as smoking.

Matthew Carpenter is a researcher at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. He said the device can help some smokers quit, but there’s still some danger.

“So, we know that it’s a product that has some harmful constituents in it, but at lower levels than you could find in regular cigarette smoking. There’s no burning of anything,” Carpenter said.

E-cigarettes have been under fire recently for what’s been called an epidemic among young people, and it may be linked to more than 1,000 cases of lung injury in the U.S.