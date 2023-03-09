TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A country music festival will not return to the Carolinas this year.

The Night in the County Music Festivals (NITC) and Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC) has made the decision not to produce a music festival.

Organizers said the Tryon International Equestrian Center will continue to offer a robust equestrian and arts & entertainment calendar.

“At its roots, it is a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs, and it raises money for dozens of charities and non-profits by bringing the community unforgettable experiences,” NITC said.

“We would like to thank you, our fans, for helping us bring the Pure Country experience to the South.”

NITC said the organization is working to continue its support for the incredible Carolinas community and hopes to have an update for their new location in the future.

The Night in the Country Carolinas was produced at TIEC in Mill Spring in 2021 and 2022.