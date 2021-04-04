‘My life has once again changed forever.’ NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn gets married

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – NC-11 Congressional Representative Madison Cawthorn got married on Saturday to Cristina Bayardelle.

“On April 3rd of 2014 my life changed forever. A tragic car accident put me in a wheelchair and dashed my hopes and dreams for the future. On April 3rd of 2021 my life has once again changed forever. Marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn, is the greatest honor, privilege, and adventure of my life. I am so grateful to celebrate this occasion surrounded by so many friends and family.” Rep. Madison Cawthorn

NC-11 Congressional Representative Madison Cawthorn married Cristina Bayardelle Saturday. (Photos: Madison Cawthorn Facebook)

They were married in an afternoon ceremony surrounded by friends and family, the statement said.

“I ran for Congress because Cristina and I didn’t want to raise a family in the America many on the left seek to create. I am supremely confident that with Cristina by my side, we can push our nation forwards, towards a better future for our children and their children.”