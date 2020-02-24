Myrtle Beach is the best city in SC for singles, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re single, you may want to be mingling in Myrtle Beach.
That’s because Myrtle is the best city in South Carolina for singles, at least according to some new research.
Insurify compiled a list of the best cities for singles in each state. The website took into account things like single population, gender ration, cost of living and restaurants.
Based on Insurify’s criteria, Myrtle Beach is South Carolina’s most single-friendly city.
Raleigh scored highest for North Carolina.
You can see the full list here.
