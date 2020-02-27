1  of  11
Myrtle Beach woman charged after she, daughter test positive for drugs

Sarah Danielle Hemingway (courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department/Myrtle Beach jail)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged after she and her daughter tested positive for drugs, according to a warrant from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The warrant states Sarah Danielle Hemingway is charged with “Children/Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.”

On February 11, Myrtle Beach police officers responded in reference to a report of child neglect and learned the child was removed from her home after testing positive for marijuana and cocaine, according to the warrant. Hemingway also allegedly tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

The test results were reported to Myrtle Beach police by a DSS case worker, the warrant states.

Hemingway, 19, was booked in to the Myrtle Beach jail around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to booking records.

