N.C. Gov. Roy Coopers issues new alert system as Covid-19 cases rise

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA)- At a press conference Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a warning about rising coronavirus cases in the state and announced the implementation of a new alert system to track the spread of the virus.

“As numbers here and across the country, we need North Carolinians to treat this virus like the deadly threat that it still is,” Cooper said.

He also unveiled an alert system that classifies counties as red, orange or yellow based on the risk of Covid-19 in the area and issues recommendations on how to stop the spread in each county based on how bad it is there. Rutherford County falls in the middle as an orange county.

State officials are urging people in orange and red counties to work from home if they can and limit non-essential outings.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also issued a warning about Thanksgiving.

“If you are going to travel or get together, keep it small,” she said. “Keep it outside. Wear masks all the time, and consider getting a test ahead of Thanksgiving.”

Rutherfordton resident Chuck Hamrick told 7News he’s worried things will get worse over the holidays.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for the majority of people to not you know see their family,” he said.

He said his family is keeping it small, and he hopes others will, too.

“I hope it dosen’t have to come to another lockdown, shutdown, or whatever you want to call it,” he said.

Gov. Cooper said if case numbers don’t improve, he’s considering putting restrictions in place.

Free Covid-19 testing is available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.