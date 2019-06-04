N.C. lottery officials reveal winner of $344.6 million Powerball ticket

Charles W. Jackson on Tuesday at NC Lottery Headquarters. CBS 17 photo_1559688054432.jpg.jpg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lottery officials Tuesday evening revealed that a Cumberland County man was the winner of the $344.6 million Powerball ticket that was purchased in Hope Mills.

The winner, Charles W. Jackson Jr. was revealed at a news conference at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the North Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh.

Jackson, 66, has elected to take a lump sum payment, which amounts to $223 million, according to lottery officials.  

The winning ticket was sold at Carlie C’s in Hope Mills.

Jackson said he picked his winner numbers partially from a fortune cookie at a Vietnamese restaurant.

Lottery officials said it’s the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket. It’s the fifth time a North Carolina ticket claimed a Powerball jackpot. 

