N.C. man dies after jumping off pier, struggling to swim in Lake Glenville

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died after jumping off of a pier and struggling to swim Sunday evening at Lake Glenville.

Emergency crews responded after a man went under water and did not resurface, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Marquise Maurice Dukes, 21, of Harmony, jumped off of a fishing pier and attempted to swim back to the designated swimming area at the pines.

After Dukes jumped off of the pier, he became distressed and called out for help, deputies said. A witness attempted to help Dukes but was unable to get him back to shore.

Henderson County Rescue Squad divers responded to help find Dukes, deputies said.

Dukes was located at about 11:42 p.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad, Cashiers Fire Department and Jackson County Emergency Management assisted at the lake.