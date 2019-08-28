N.C. school bus drops 2 kids off at wrong place, kids walk quarter-mile home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pitt County mother is looking for answers today after her children had to walk a quarter of a mile home from where their school bus dropped them off.

“I was livid, I was scared to death. All I could think is what if my children were hit by a car, what if there was a car crash, what if a semi had come along,” said Virginia Kirk, the concerned mother.

Kirk’s neighbor took a video of the two kids walking down the road.

The children are 8- and 11-years-old.

“Even though they told the bus driver it was not their house, she said, ‘well this is where you were assigned to get off, you have to walk,’” said Kirk.

Blackjack-Simpson Road has no sidewalks, a narrow shoulder, and deep drainage ditches on both sides.

“[her children] don’t even go across the street to check the mail because the traffic can be really dangerous here,” said Kirk.

Kirk hasn’t been able to get any answers from the school or county officials on why this happened and is nervous it could happen again.

“They have always been picked up and dropped off in front of the house, with the door opening towards the location of the house. It should go back to that way,” said Kirk.

Now, Kirk is warning other Pitt County parents to check their children’s bus drop off location.

News13’s sister station WNCT reached out to the transportation department at Pitt County Schools.

While they didn’t have any comment on this specific incident, they issued this statement: