1  of  30
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Green Creek First Baptist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Majority Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

N Carolina COVID-19 unemployment payments starting to go out

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor says that the first coronavirus-related unemployment payments will be paid starting next week as the state is flooded with tens of thousands of claims.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Sunday saying that the state has received approximately 270,000 claims in the past two weeks, most of them related to COVID-19 as businesses close or scale back.

The state reported bout 22,000 claims on Saturday alone. By comparison, the state received about 7,500 claims in the first two weeks of March. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store