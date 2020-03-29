N Carolina COVID-19 unemployment payments starting to go out

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor says that the first coronavirus-related unemployment payments will be paid starting next week as the state is flooded with tens of thousands of claims.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Sunday saying that the state has received approximately 270,000 claims in the past two weeks, most of them related to COVID-19 as businesses close or scale back.

The state reported bout 22,000 claims on Saturday alone. By comparison, the state received about 7,500 claims in the first two weeks of March.