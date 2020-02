SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A North Spartanburg B-Shift captain signed off one final time Tuesday.

Capt. Jay Hammett was shown signing off in a video posted on the North Spartanburg Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The caption reads “Enjoy your Retirement Capt! Come by and see us and as always, you are always family! congratulations!”

You can see their full post below.