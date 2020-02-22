N. Spartanburg Fire shares emotional last-call video for retiring firefighter

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter with the North Spartanburg Fire Department celebrated his retirement this week with an emotional final call.

Senior Firefighter Mark Moore worked his last shift after working in Spartanburg County for 38 years.

The fire department posted a video of the sendoff on their Facebook page.

“Thank you, Spartanburg. I’d just like to thank all of my family and friends and coworkers who stood beside me all these years,” Moore says in the video. “I appreciate all the great time here.”

