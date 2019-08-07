N.Y. governor signs law to allow stop-arm cameras on school buses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Tuesday that authorizes stop-arm cameras on school buses in order to ensure safety for students.

The new law allows school districts to install the stop-arm cameras on any and all school buses. The cameras record illegal passing of buses, which results in tickets for violators.

“No parent should ever have to worry that their child’s bus ride to and from school is anything other than safe and easy,” Cuomo said in a press release. “By signing this measure into law, we are providing school districts the tools they need to hold reckless drivers accountable and advancing New York state’s bold initiatives to keep our schoolchildren safe.”

According to the governor’s office, in New York state, approximately 1.5 million students ride school buses to and from school every year, and out of concern for their safety, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus.

However, Operation Safe Stop in April 2018, the one-day in which law enforcement targeted offenders passing a stopped school bus, exposed that hundreds of people ignore this law and over 850 people were ticketed, according to officials.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our students getting to and from school,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a press release. “This legislation will allow for the installation of cameras on school buses to crack down on drivers who illegally pass them on the road, putting young people’s lives in danger. The effort builds on our other progressive policies to protect students and all New Yorkers from harm.”

Officials from the governor’s office say this legislation was a “key component of Gov. Cuomo’s justice agenda.”