NAACP holds moment of silence for George Floyd

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Chapters of the NAACP — including in Greenville — on Thursday held a moment of silence eight minutes, 46 seconds long to honor George Floyd. It was held at 3:45 p.m.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying on the street.

“For eight minutes and 46 seconds, he held his knees on his neck until he was dead,” The Rev. J.M. Flemming, NAACP Greenville Chapter’s president, said.

Flemming says he hopes the moment of silence and the protests help bring the end to the racism he and other black communities across the country face.

“We’re tired of dying, tired of dying, tired of being killed,” Flemming said. “For what? Even when you’re walking away with your hands up, you’re shot. You’re walking away, you’re shot in the back. We’re tired.”

More protests are planned in the Upstate in the coming days: