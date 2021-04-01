Naked man arrested doing ‘walk of shame’ in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A naked man was arrested after claiming to be doing a “walk of shame” in Spartanburg County on Thursday, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies say they saw a man walking on New Cut Rd. towards Fairforest Rd. with no clothes and “just a clear bag over his genitals,” according to an incident report. After ignoring deputies, they say they were able to catch up with him.

The man was in possession of marijuana and identified himself as Michael Boatman, deputies say.

According to the report, Boatman told deputies he was doing a “walk of shame” and needed to complete the walk for his wife. Deputies say he asked if he could complete the walk, and deputies informed him that he could not, the report says.

The man stated he had to keep going and began to walk away, then ran from deputies, according to the report.

Deputies took him to the ground and put him in handcuffs. He was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Boatman was issued tickets for simple possession of marijuana and public disorderly conduct. A judge issued warrants for indecent exposure and resisting arrest.