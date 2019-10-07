Naked man caught on video on McDowell Co. porches ID’d, charged

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a naked man who was caught on camera loitering on porches in McDowell County was identified by detectives and charged.

We reported on Saturday that the man was captured on camera on the porches of houses on Burma Road West several times, including on April 9 and Oct. 2 and 3.

Sheriff’s Office officials said in at least one of the cases the man tried to get inside a house.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, detectives identified the man as Denny Lynn Dover, 45, of Marion. He was charged with attempted first-degree burglary.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Dover’s “distinctive tattoos” gave him away and investigators received tips about his identity.

Additional charges are pending against Dover.