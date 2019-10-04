Naked man wanted for loitering on porches in McDowell Co., deputies say

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators heed help identifying a man who they say has been loitering on porches while naked.

Deputies said a naked man has been loitering on the porches of homes on Burma Road West. One report said the man tried to get into one of the home.

The first incident was reported back on April 9, deputies said. The most recent report said the man was caught on camera at two residences between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the man has a a large tattoo on his left shoulder blade.

Anyone with information about the man or the crimes should call the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.

