NASA astronaut sends some advice back to Earth

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Chris Cassidy speaks during an interview from cosmonaut headquarters in Star City, Russia, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Cassidy, who’s about to leave the planet for six months, is stressed about coronavirus like everyone else, even though he’s already in heavy quarantine. Cassidy said Thursday that when you’re an astronaut three weeks away from launch, lots of people are “very concerned” about your health. He’s grateful for that. (NASA via AP)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A message of unity for the entire planet, coming to us from outer space.

NASA Astronaut Chris Cassidy beamed a message home from the International Space Station Tuesday.

Cassidy said there’s hope during the coronavirus pandemic if we just stick together.

He said when he looks down at the planet, “it’s just a big, beautiful spaceship that has seven billion astronauts on it.”

Cassidy said he wants people back home to work together and do their part to keep the planet and its people healthy.

“Just like the three of us here working in harmony to conduct our daily missions effective and safely, that’s what we should be doing on Earth — is seven billion people working effectively and safely to accomplish their mission,” he said. “That’s keep Earth healthy, keep the people healthy. Now that’s easier said than done. It requires everybody to pitch in and do their part. But that is step one. Each individual taking ownership and doing your part, doing the right thing. And together as a crew on planet Earth, we can make anything happen.”

Cassidy is currently the only American in space and commander of the Expedition 63 Mission.

He has been abroad the space station since April 9, when there were under 500,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and fewer than 20,000 deaths.

Now, there are at least 1.3 million cases in the U.S. and more than 80,000 deaths.