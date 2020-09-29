NASCAR championship-winning crew chief Knaus gets VP job

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 3, 2009, file photo, Chad Knaus, crew chief for driver Jimmie Johnson, looks out over the track from their pit during the NASCAR Pennsylvania 500 auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Chad Knaus will move off the pit stand and into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports, ending his crew chief career after seven championships. Hendrick on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, announced Knaus will move to vice president of competition. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Veteran NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus is moving into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports after seven championships.

Hendrick is moving Knaus to vice president of competition.

He will replace longtime Hendrick executive Jeff Andrews, who has been elevated to executive vice president and general manager.

Knaus guided Jimmie Johnson to a record-tying seven Cup Series championships and won 82 races.

Only Hall of Fame crew chiefs Dale Inman and Leonard Wood have more race victories than Knaus, who recently called his 700th Cup Series race.

The change takes effect after the season.