NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson passes away

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASCAR hall of Fame driver Junior Johnson talks to the crowd about racing and running moonshine during the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction weekend festivities, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

(WSPA) – NASCAR officials announced that Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has passed away.

Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, issued the following statement on NASCAR’s Twitter page:

“Junior Johnson truly was the ‘Last American Hero.’ From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit. He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner. Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has. The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store