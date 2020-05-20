NASCAR honors local healthcare worker

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — One Bon Secours critical care nurse received recognition from NASCAR this week. Stacey Wilson’s name adorned the side of car number 77, driven by Reed Sorenson. She also served as a grand martial for NASCAR’s Sunday race, The Real Heroes 400.

The race honored many difference makers, many of whom are healthcare providers. Wilson’s supervisors asked her to be one of them. She agreed and was on the Bon Secours-Swamp Rabbits joint car.

“It was a little scary,” she said. “I work in a hospital and I don’t do television but it was really cool to say I was on national television even if it was just a little blip.”

NASCAR said fans wildly supported the initiative to include the names of healthcare workers on the cars. The name tags go where the drivers’ names normally are painted.

“[The fans] felt like that was the right thing to do,” Pete Jung, NASCAR’s senior vice president of marketing, said, “to use this stage of live sports being back as an opportunity to really give thanks and gratitude to the people who are doing so much to help the country heal itself.”

On Tuesday, Wilson met the team behind race car #77. They even gave her her own custom Swamp Rabbits jersey. As a hockey fan, she said, this was a great gift.

Bon Secours told 7News Wilson’s name would appear on the car again on Wednesday evening in Darlington, weather permitting.

NASCAR will honor fallen armed forces members this coming weekend in is 600 Miles of Remembrance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.