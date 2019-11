DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – NASCAR has fined three car owners $50,000 each and penalized their teams for manipulating the season-ending Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in an alleged scheme to collect a higher bonus payout.

Jay Robinson of Premium Motorsports, Rick Ware and TJ Puchyr of Spire Motorsports were all fined.

