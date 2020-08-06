NASCAR Throwback Weekend to return to Darlington Raceway Sept. 5-6

FILE – In this May 11, 2012, file photo, drivers take the green flag for the start of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will re-fire the engines moments after mask-clad drivers climb into their cars at Darlington Raceway. The season will resume Sunday May 17, 2020, without spectators and drivers will have no practice before they pull away from pit road for the first time in more than two months. (Tyler Barrick/Pool Photo via AP, File)

DARLINGTON, SC (WSPA) – Darlington Raceway officials announced Thursday that NASCAR will return to the track for an expanded two days of racing on Sept. 5-6.

According to a news release, the track will hose the Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m., the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. and will expand with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m.

“NASCAR racing continues to grow at Darlington Raceway with the addition of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as part of throwback weekend,” Darlington President Kerry Tharp said. “After successfully hosting the sports’ return to competition in May, the track Too Tough to Tame will be ready for more of NASCAR’s best race experience.”

According to the release, Darlington’s award-winning throwback weekend celebrates NASCAR champions, new traditions and the first race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Labor Day Weekend.

According to the release, the Darlington Car Hauler Parade and Southern 500 Parade have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but both events are set to return in 2021.

