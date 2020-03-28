1  of  12
Closings and Delays
NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson eyes IndyCar, enters virtual race

by: Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is stepping up his preparation for a possible move into IndyCar racing by entering the series’ inaugural virtual racing event.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is the 26th driver entered into Saturday’s online race.

Fans voted for the drivers to race their simulators at Watkins Glen International in New York.

Johnson says he’s retiring from full-time NASCAR at the end of this season. He wants to try racing in IndyCar, IMSA and other series.

He was scheduled to test an Indy car next month in Alabama but that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

