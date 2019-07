(WSPA) – A man in Western North Carolina will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend.

Nathaniel Dixon was convicted in the 2016 murder of Candace Pickens and the attempted murder of her 3-year-old son.

Buncombe County prosecutors said they spoke with the victim’s family and decided not to seek the death penalty.

The district attorney said the Pickens family agreed with sentencing Dixon to life without the possibility of parole.