In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, a Cosmic Crisp apple, partially coated with a white kaolin clay to protect it from sunburn, is picked at an orchard in Wapato, Wash. The Cosmic Crisp, a new variety and the first-ever bred in Washington state, will be available beginning Dec. 1 and is expected to be a game changer in the apple industry. Already, growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

October 21st is the day to enjoy the fruit hailed for keeping the doctor away because it’s National Apple Day.

Apple Day started in the United Kingdom in 1990.

There are more varieties of apples than any other fruit and the crab apple is the only variety not native to North America.

You can enjoy the day with just an apple or have some fun and make an apple pie, crisp or sauce.