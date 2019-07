SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– It’s not all about the fireworks on independence day, Thursday is National Barbecue Shortribs day.

Ribs are a labor of love that require a lot of time and preparation. They cook on low heat for hours and need some TLC.

So carve out some time this 4th of July to fire up the grill, marinate a rack, and share the love with family and friends.