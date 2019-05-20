Today take the chance to start getting your finances ready for the future. It’s National Be a Millionaire Day.

National Be a Millionaire Day is observed each year on May 20. Very few of us haven’t imagined what it would be like to be a millionaire. If you happen to be one of the few, National Be a Millionaire Day is for you. And for those of use who like to imagine spending millions.

National Be a Millionaire Day is also a day to start taking steps to turn dreams into reality by making plans for your future. Following is a few helpful suggestions to get you started:

Start a savings account. If you have an existing savings account, review it to make sure you are earning the maximum interest available. Increase the deposits into your savings account.

Review your financial portfolio with a trusted expert.

Review your investments – Look at ways of improving your investments.

Add to your 401K – If you do not have one, start one.

Pay off your credit card.

Review your spending habits. Find ways to “spend less and save more.”

A million dollars today may not be what it used to be, however, having one million dollars in your bank account is still a major financial success.