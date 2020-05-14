National Butterfly Center tortoise gets new home after surviving fire

MISSION, Texas — One tortoise has a new home after his previous one was destroyed by a fire, making his race to recovery a lot easier.

On March 23, a fire broke out at the National Butterfly Center near the home of Spike, a 17-year-old African spurred tortoise, who resides at the sanctuary.

Spike escaped the fire with remarkable speed and only sustained minor burns.

Firefighters at the scene discovered that Spike’s home had been burned down.

For the next week, Spike spent his time at the veterinarian receiving medication for his burns.

Although the tortoise carries his home on his back, the National Butterfly Center ensured he would get a new house.

On Wednesday, Mission firefighters and Oscar Longoria, Texas State Representative District 35, gathered to see Spike in his new home.

Firefighters plan to paint the enclosure in the upcoming weeks.

Additionally, Rep. Longoria presented a check for Spike’s enclosure and veterinarian expenses.

The 17-year-old Spike is still on the road to recovery, but according to officials, he is feeling much better.