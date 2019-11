November 26th is the day to indulge in a classic dessert because it’s National Cake Day.

According to the National Day Calendar website, the word “cake” is of Viking origin, from the Old Norse word “kaka”.

To mark the day, people can make a cake from scratch, use a box mix or just pick one up from the bakery.

People can also post photos of their dessert with the social media hashtag “National Cake Day.”