It’s time to finish up that Halloween candy because November 4th is National Candy Day.

People treat themselves with candy bars, chocolates, salty candy, sour candy, chewy candy and so much more.

According to National Day Calendar’s website, the first candies were made from honey because sugar wasn’t always available.

To celebrate, you can head to your local candy shop or eat some of that leftover candy you were giving out to trick or tweeters.