WASHINGTON (WSPA) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday that a North Carolina company is recalling over 800 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen andouille sausage due to a possible metal contamination.

According to the USDA news release, San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo, in Elon, NC, is recalling approximately 832 pounds of their Andouille Sausage (Smoke Flavoring Added) product, after a consumer reported that they found a piece of metal ring in the product.