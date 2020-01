In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, Parmigiano Reggiano Parmesan cheese wheels are stored in Noceto, near Parma, Italy. U.S. consumers are snapping up Italian Parmesan cheese ahead of an increase in tariffs to take effect next week. The agricultural lobby Coldiretti on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, said sales of both Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano, aged cheeses defined by their territory of origin, have skyrocketed by 220% since the higher tariffs were announced one week ago. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – January 20 is about celebrating all things cheesy because it’s National Cheese Lover’s Day.

No one knows for sure where the making of cheese originated but the earliest record dates back to 5500 BCE.

Cheese gets a lot of love in America.

According to the National Day Calendar website, there are 18 cheese specific days like National String Cheese Day and National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.