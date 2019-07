Use Information This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Get ready to splurge on that diet, it’s National Cheesecake Day.

The simple dessert comes in several variations including New York Style, Philadelphia Style, or even Chicago Style.

But it’s the Greek Style that might have come first. According to the National Day Calendar, an ancient Greek physician wrote a book on the Art of Making a Cheesecake thousands of years ago.