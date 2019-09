It’s time to get smackin’ because September 30th is National Chewing Gum Day.Β

Chewing gum goes back more than five-thousand years.

It’s been used for enjoyment, to deal with hunger and as a breath freshener.

Various early forms included tree bark tar, sap resin, and wax.

The first commercial chewing gum came out in 1848Β and a patent on chewing gum was filed in 1869.

You can mark the day by buying a pack of your favorite gum and don’t forget to share!Β