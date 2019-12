SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Chocolate lovers, rejoice.

It’s National ‘chocolate-covered anything’ day.

The day is celebrated every year on December 16.

The day celebrates the art of dipping and drizzling your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable.

Some of the most popular chocolate-covered foods are fruits, like strawberries and bananas; however, you can also find chocolate-covered coffee beans, and chips on the market.