October 22nd is National Color Day, a day that focuses on the affect color has on each of us.Β

Color can alert change, affect a mood.

For example, doctors check for health through the color of a patient’s skin, the street light turns from green to yellow to red, and the sky turns gray when its about to rain.Β

Different colors can also mean different things (e.g., red can mean love, green can mean envy, and purple can mean power).Β