SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Spend a buck and celebrate, because Thursday is National Dollar Bill Day.

Today in 1786 Congress established the United State’s monetary system.

The first $1 bill was printed in 1862 and it didn’t look the way it does today. Instead of George Washington’s face, it had President Lincoln’s Treasury Secretary.

You can celebrate today by tracking your bills travels. Click here to find out how.