November fifth is the day to celebrate America’s favorite treat on National Doughnut Day.

Americans reportedly eat 10 billion doughnuts a year.

That’s about 31 doughnuts per person!

The signature hole in the middle is said to have begun to help the doughnuts cook more evenly.

There are actually two national doughnut days.

The other one is the first Friday in June.

That day honors the Salvation Army Lassies who served the pastry to soldiers during WWI.

Check your local bakery or coffee shop to see what deals they may have.

Krispy Kreme is giving out one free doughnut on National Doughnut Day, no purchase necessary.