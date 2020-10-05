National Fire Protection Association holds National Fire Safety week reminding citizens to remember heating safety

Rutherford Co, N.C. (WSPA)- Fire departments across the country are urging all citizens and residents with heaters or fireplaces to practice heating safety in the coming months preparing for winter.

Spindale Fire Chief Guillermo said if you were planning to use a fireplace or wood stove, have it serviced and inspected by a professional at least once a year.

He said the National Fire Protection Association urges you to know which specific kind of wood to use for your fireplace.

Cracks or damage to a chimney can also create issues producing future damage or toxic chemicals to be emitted from the fixture.

Firefighters said having a carbon monoxide alarm is absolutely imperative. They can let you know if toxic chemicals that could injure or kill your family.

nfpa.org is the website you can visit for more information on heating safety and the correct carbon monoxide alarm.