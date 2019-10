SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – You may want to reach for some healthier food options today.

Every October 24th is national food day.

The day was created by the Center of Science in the Public Interest to help people “Eat Real.”

That includes foods like veggies, fruits, whole grains and sustainably-raised protein.

The grassroot movement is an effort to get people to find a balance between nutrition, affordability and the environment.