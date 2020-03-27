National Forests in NC to temporarily close all recreation facilities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The National Forests in North Carolina will be temporarily shutting down all of their recreation facilities, including picnic pavilions, shooting ranges and restrooms.

“A lot of discussion and consideration went into this decision. The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority. We believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other,” National Forests in North Carolina Forest Supervisor Allen Nicholas said.

Forest officials said the decision was made in with guidance from State of North Carolina health officials and experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

National Forest campgrounds, visitor centers, off-highway vehicle trail systems and several large developed day use areas were previously shut down due to health concerns.

