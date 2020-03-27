1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship White Hall Independent Methodist Church

National Forests in NC to temporarily close all recreation facilities

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

https://pixabay.com/photos/beautiful-blue-ridge-parkway-219832/

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The National Forests in North Carolina will be temporarily shutting down all of their recreation facilities, including picnic pavilions, shooting ranges and restrooms.

“A lot of discussion and consideration went into this decision. The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority. We believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other,” National Forests in North Carolina Forest Supervisor Allen Nicholas said. 

Forest officials said the decision was made in with guidance from State of North Carolina health officials and experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

National Forest campgrounds, visitor centers, off-highway vehicle trail systems and several large developed day use areas were previously shut down due to health concerns.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A FULL LIST OF NATIONAL FOREST IN NC CLOSURES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store