SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Get ready to indulge on some not-so-healthy food.

October 25th is National Greasy Foods Day.

No one is really sure how this day started, but it’s a great day to splurge on your favorite snacks.

There are so many greasy, yummy choices, like French fries, fried chicken, nachos, burgers, pizza and onion rings.

Post your favorite foods on social media by using #GreasyFoodsDay.