Get ready for some hearty comfort food because September 23rd isΒ “National Great American Pot Pie Day”.

Pot pies first appeared in print in the U.SΒ in 17-85.

A typical pot pie contains ingredients such as chicken, beef or pork, vegetables and gravy.

The first frozen pot pies were introduced by Swanson foods in the 19-50’s.

You can celebrate the day by going out to a restaurant for a pot pie, cooking a frozen one at home or making one from scratch.