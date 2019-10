This Dec. 1, 2015 photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo during an interview at the Associated Press in Los Angeles. Animals can melt the human heart, tickle the funny bone or bring us to tears. There is no end to the number of online animals – from YouTube to www.explore.org and all the […]

October 15th is the day to let all the grouches of the world truly be themselves.

This Sesame Street inspired holiday was also created to celebrate the world’s favorite grouch, Oscar.

A grouch can be described as someone who may be happy only when others are unhappy.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines them as a person who complains frequently or constantly.

Grouch or not, it’s a good day to whine on social media using the hashtag #NationalGrouchDay.